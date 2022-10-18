Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022
Right Wing Groups Launch Campaign Against Halal Products Ahead Of Diwali In Karnataka

Karnataka: The activists of these fringe outfits held demonstrations at KFC and McDonald demanding that they should not serve Halal certified meat to non-Muslims.

In this file photo, people arrive for a rally at Bada Bhaktmal ki Bagiya to attend `Dharam Sabha’, being organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Ayodhya. (Representational image)
Right wing groups campaign against Halal food.(File photo-Representational image)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Oct 2022 4:12 pm

Right Wing Hindu organisations in Karnataka on Tuesday launched a campaign against Halal products ahead of the prominent Hindu festival of Deepavali, by staging demonstration outside multinational food chain outlets.

The activists of these fringe outfits held demonstrations at KFC and McDonald demanding that they should not serve Halal certified meat to non-Muslims.

According to Hindu Janajagruthi Samithi spokesperson Mohan Gowda, the drive has begun in most of the districts of Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra and Sriram Sena has also joined it.

Talking to reporters here, Gowda said the campaign was launched in the city in front of McDonald and the KFC store.

“McDonald and KFC are serving only Halal certified meat. Compelling Hindus to eat Halal meat is against the Hindu faith. We have submitted a memorandum to the KFC and the McDonald management not to serve Halal products to Hindus,” he said.

The memorandum comprises four demands, which include Hindus should not be served Halal product, menu should contain Halal and non-Halal items listed separately. These demands should be fulfilled in a week.

Gowda warned the companies of protests at all stores across Karnataka and boycott of their products nationwide if their demands were not met.

(With PTI inputs)
 

