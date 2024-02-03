Sanjay Jat, a spokesperson for ABHM, argued that the organization submitted the petition relying on an RTI that disclosed the historical fact that neither the Mughals nor the British permitted Urs ceremonies to be conducted within the premises of the Taj.
"The petition has been filed on the basis of an RTI filed by a Raj Kishore Raje, an historian of Agra city. In the RTI, he asked ASI who permitted 'Urs' celebration and 'Namaz' in Taj Mahal premises. The ASI replied that neither Mughals, nor the British government or the Government of India have allowed 'Urs' celebration in the Taj Mahal," Sanjay Jat told PTI.
"So, on that basis we have filed a petition seeking the prohibitory injunction, stopping the organisers of Shahjahan 'Urs' Celebration Committee, headed by Saiyyad Ibrahim Zaidi, from celebrating the 'Urs' at the Taj Mahal."