Resignation Spree Continues In Congress, Ex-PM Lal Bahadur Shashtri’s Grandson Quits Now

Vibhakar Shastri is the grandson of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

February 14, 2024

Vibhakar Shastri resigns from Congress | Photo: PTI
Congress leader Vibhakar Shastri on Wednesday tendered his resignation from the party.

In a post on X, Shastri said, "Hon'ble Congress President Shri Kharge ji! Respected Sir, I hereby tender my resignation from the primary membership of Indian National Congress, Regards, Vibhakar Shastri."

Shastri, who is the grandson of former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri and son of Hari Krishna Shastri, has unsuccessfully contested Lok Sabha polls in the past.

The Congress has witnessed a series of exits in the last few years with the likes of Ashok Chavan, Milind Deora, Baba Siddiqui, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jitin Prasad, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Sushmita Dev, RPN Singh, Jaiveer Shergill, among other, joining other parties.

