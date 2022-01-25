Tuesday, Jan 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Republic Day Parade: 75 Aircraft To Fly Past, Display Of 10 Scrolls For First Time

For the first time, the Indian Air Firce has coordinated with Doordarshan to show cockpit videos during the flypast on Republic Day celebrations, Ministry of Defense said.

Republic Day Parade: 75 Aircraft To Fly Past, Display Of 10 Scrolls For First Time
Indian Air Force fighter planes flying past during the Republic day parade rehearsals in Delhi - PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Jan 2022 3:51 pm

A grand fly-past of 75 aircraft of the Indian Air Force, cultural performances by 480 dancers selected through competitive process, display of 10 scrolls each of 75 metres length and installation of 10 large LED screens will be happening for the first time at the Republic Day parade on Wednesday, the Ministry of Defence said.

The Republic Day parade (RDP)-2022 is happening in the 75th year of Indian independence, which is being celebrated as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' across the country, the MoD's statement on Tuesday noted. 

"The grand finale and the most keenly awaited segment of the parade, the fly-past, will for the first time witness 75 aircraft of the IAF displaying a number of formations, as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'," it mentioned.

For the first time, the IAF has coordinated with Doordarshan to show cockpit videos during the flypast, it noted.

Vintage, as well as current modern aircraft like Rafale, Sukhoi, Jaguar, Mi-17, Sarang, Apache and Dakota, will display different formations -- including Rahat, Meghna, Eklavya, Trishul, Tiranga, Vijay and Amrit -- at the fly-past, the MoD stated.

Ten scrolls each of 75 metres in length and 15 feet in height will be displayed along the Rajpath during the parade for the first time, it mentioned. 

"They (scrolls) were prepared during the 'Kala Kumbh' event jointly organised by Ministries of Defence and Culture," it noted.

The scrolls were painted in two phases - at Bhubaneswar and Chandigarh - by over 600 renowned artists and young aspirants from across the country, it mentioned.

For the first time, dancers who perform during the cultural programme at the parade have been selected through a nation-wide competition, the MoD noted. 

The competition 'Vande Bharatam' began at the district level with the participation of nearly 3,870 dancers in 323 groups progressed to state and zonal levels over a period of two months in November and December, it mentioned.

"Finally, 480 dancers were selected. They will showcase their talent during the parade at Rajpath," it stated.

For a better viewing experience at the parade, 10 large LED screens - five on each side of Rajpath – will be installed, the MoD mentioned. 

"Curated films combining footages of previous Republic Day parades, short films on the armed forces and stories related to various events in the run-up to the RDP-2022 will be screened before the parade," it noted.

Thereafter, the screens will show the live event, it mentioned.

Tags

National Republic Day Republic Day 2022 Indian Air Force (IAF)
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Maharashtra: Police Crack Murder Case With Torn Medical Prescription, Arrests 3

Maharashtra: Police Crack Murder Case With Torn Medical Prescription, Arrests 3

Outlook SpeakoutChhattisgarh 2021 Achiever: Sheetal Chetriya Sangathan Nagar Palika Parishad Kumhari

Delhi Govt Offices To Only Have Ambedkar And Bhagat Singh Photos: CM

Israeli Envoy Praises Ties With India, Says It's Time To Shape Next 30 Years Of Relations

Mumbai: AQI Touches 271, Air Quality 'Severe' In Some Parts Of City

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Security personnel check an area at Vijay Chowk ahead of Republic Day, in New Delhi.

Delhi Security Beefed Up Ahead Of Republic Day 2022 Celebrations

Students wearing masks wait at the gate of a school to attend classes in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, Mumbai.

Mumbai Students Mask Up As Schools Reopen After Covid-19 Scare

Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces, train in a city park in Kyiv, Ukraine. Dozens of civilians have been joining Ukraine's army reserves in recent weeks amid fears about Russian invasion.

Photo Gallery: Ukrainian Soldiers On Their Feet Amid Russian Threat

Alize Cornet of France reacts after defeating Simona Halep of Romania in their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 8: Alize Cornet Steals The Show As Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas Enter Quarters

The first time we saw the director acting in a film was in the 1969 romance drama 'Aradhna'. In the film he played the role of lead actor Rajesh Khanna's friend and was seen in a few scenes in the film. The film also starred actress Sharmila Tagore in the lead role.

On Subhash Ghai's 77th Birthday, 5 Memorable Cameos In His Movies