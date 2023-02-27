Replace J&K Lt Governor, Says KPSS After Killing Of Kashmiri Pandit

The Kashmiri Pandit Sangarash Samithi (KPSS) has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to safeguard the lives of Kashmiri Pandits and other religious minorities living in the valley after a 40-year-old was killed by terrorists in South Kashmir's Pulwama district.

The organisation of Kashmiri Pandits living in the valley also demanded that the current Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha be replaced for "letting the Kashmiri Pandits be killed by the militants for some vested agenda and vendetta to malign the ruling political party at the national and international level," they stated in a letter addressed to PM.

Raliv, Galiv ya Chaliv (convert, die or leave) a modus-operandi initiated by the Radical Kashmiries to establish Islamic Doctrine in Kashmir continues and is reverberated by every #KashmiriPandit killing which is happening in Kashmir.

Soon after the attack, the Lt Governor said that while such incidents can create doubts in the minds of the people about the security scenario, the administration and security forces were working "with a 360 degree approach". "The situation today is much better but we are working towards making it a model situation," he added.

Condemning the killing, he vowed that the security forces will take necessary action against the perpetrators.

The organisation said that they take strong note of the situation in the valley and urged the PM and home minister to intervene on a high level. They also demanded that neccessary orders should be issued, "to initiate brutal operation against the militants and their aides to safeguard the lives of the innocents Kashmiri Pandits and other religious minorities living in Kashmir Valley”.

The valley saw a spike in targeted killings by militants following the abrogation of Article 370. According to the official website of the Relief and Rehabilitation Commission (Migrant) Jam­mu, “Approximately, 60,000 families, majority of them Hindus, migrated from the Valley during the turmoil. Most of these families preferred to settle in Jammu and adjoining areas, whereas approximately 23,000 displaced families settled outside J&K.”

