National

Ration Scam: ED Conducts Fresh Raids At Multiple Locations In Kolkata

Accompanied by central forces, the ED teams conducted the raids at Salt Lake, Kaikhali, Mirza Galib Street, Howrah and a few other places, a senior official said

PTI
PTI

February 13, 2024

ED raids multiple locations in West Bengal
info-icon

Teams of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) began raids at multiple locations in the metropolis on Tuesday morning in connection with its ongoing probe into the multi-crore ration scam in West Bengal, a senior official said.

Accompanied by central forces, the ED teams conducted the raids at Salt Lake, Kaikhali, Mirza Galib Street, Howrah and a few other places, he said. The ones who are being questioned include businessmen and people closely related to those earlier arrested in the scam, he said.

"These raids are connected to the ration distribution scam. We have got information about the involvement of these people after questioning those who have already been arrested,” the ED official told PTI.

The probe agency has arrested a state minister and a TMC leader, among others, for their alleged involvement in irregularities in ration distribution in West Bengal.

Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement