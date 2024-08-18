Rakesh Pal, DG Of Indian Coast Guard Dies Of Heart Attack In Chennai

Director General of Indian Coast Guard Rakesh Pal died on Sunday following a heart attack in Chennai, officials said.
Pal had taken charge as the 25th Director General of the Indian Coast Guard on July 19 last year.
It is learnt that Pal was admitted to the state-run Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital (RGGH) in Chennai earlier in the day after he complained of uneasiness.
The official X handle of the department in a post wrote, "Director General Rakesh Pal, PTM, TM assumed charge as 25th Director General of Indian Coast Guard."
"The Coast Guard director general died following a heart attack in Chennai," an official told PTI
Arrangements are being made to bring his mortal remains to Delhi.
Pal was scheduled to attend an ICG event along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today, later Singh rushed to the hospital to pay his respects on hearing of Pal's demise.