Rajasthan Weather: Dry Conditions Continue with Declining Temperatures

Rajasthan is experiencing predominantly dry and clear weather conditions with no rainfall expected across any district through November 24, according to the India Meteorological Department. The state continues witnessing intensifying cold conditions as winter strengthens, with minimum temperatures declining progressively across most regions. November 19 forecasts indicate clear skies with pleasant daytime conditions but significantly colder nights, particularly affecting northern and western districts. Minimum temperatures range between 9-11 degrees Celsius in districts including Churu, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pali, Sikar, and Tonk, while maximum temperatures hover around 28-30 degrees Celsius, creating substantial day-night temperature differentials requiring appropriate clothing adjustments. The meteorological department has not issued any alerts for rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, or strong wind activity during the upcoming six-day forecast period, indicating stable atmospheric conditions prevailing throughout the state.
Temperature Patterns and Regional Variations
Different regions across Rajasthan exhibit distinct temperature characteristics reflecting the progressive winter onset.
Northwestern districts, including Churu, Bikaner, Hanumangarh, and Sri Ganganagar, record minimum temperatures between 9-11 degrees Celsius with maximum readings around 29-31 degrees Celsius.
Central regions encompassing Jaipur, Ajmer, and Jodhpur maintain minimum temperatures of 10-12 degrees Celsius with daytime maximums reaching 28-30 degrees Celsius.
Southern districts, including Udaipur, Dungarpur, and Banswara, experience relatively milder conditions with minimum temperatures around 11-13 degrees Celsius.
Eastern Rajasthan districts like Bharatpur, Dholpur, and Dausa record similar patterns, with gradual temperature declines expected through the forecast period.
Wind speeds remain normal across all regions, with no advisories issued for storm activity or dust storms during this period.
Weather Outlook and Fog Conditions
The extended weather forecast through November 24 indicates a continuation of dry weather patterns with clear to partly cloudy skies across Rajasthan. Early morning fog formation may occur in isolated pockets of northern and northeastern districts, though intensity remains light and unlikely to significantly impact visibility or transportation.
Temperatures are expected to decline further by one to two degrees Celsius over the next five days before stabilizing around mid-week. Residents are advised to wear warm clothing during early morning and evening hours when cold intensity peaks. Farmers should monitor irrigation schedules carefully and protect standing crops from potential temperature-related stress during the coldest nighttime hours.