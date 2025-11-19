Rajasthan Weather: Dry Conditions Continue with Declining Temperatures

Rajasthan is experiencing predominantly dry and clear weather conditions with no rainfall expected across any district through November 24, according to the India Meteorological Department. The state continues witnessing intensifying cold conditions as winter strengthens, with minimum temperatures declining progressively across most regions. November 19 forecasts indicate clear skies with pleasant daytime conditions but significantly colder nights, particularly affecting northern and western districts. Minimum temperatures range between 9-11 degrees Celsius in districts including Churu, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pali, Sikar, and Tonk, while maximum temperatures hover around 28-30 degrees Celsius, creating substantial day-night temperature differentials requiring appropriate clothing adjustments. The meteorological department has not issued any alerts for rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, or strong wind activity during the upcoming six-day forecast period, indicating stable atmospheric conditions prevailing throughout the state.