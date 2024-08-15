National

Rajasthan Rains: 2 Killed, 8 Rescued From Strong Water Currents

Two persons died in rain-related incidents in Rajasthan on Thursday, while eight people, including three policemen, swept away by strong water currents were rescued from rain-affected areas.

Rainfall
2 Killed, 8 Rescued From Strong Water Currents In Rajasthan | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Two persons died in rain-related incidents in Rajasthan on Thursday, while eight people, including three policemen, swept away by strong water currents were rescued from rain-affected areas in separate incidents.

In Jaipur, a youth drowned in a pond in the Brahmapuri area, Station House Officer (SHO) Ishwar Chandra Pareek said.

The incident occurred when Shahid (20) went to bathe with his friends in Hathni Kund, the SHO said.

Upon receiving the information, police and civil defence teams reached the spot and recovered the body from the pond after a rescue operation that lasted for about 30 minutes.

In a separate incident, a 56-year-old woman died due to lightning strike in the Mangaliyawas area of Ajmer on Thursday.

SHO Surendra Singh Rathore said Kamala Devi was working in the fields in Arjunpura Jagir village when lightning struck the area, leaving her dead.

In Bundi, a police jeep carrying three cops, including the SHO of Deikheda police station, was swept away by a strong current for a few metres in a flooded nullah (drain canal), officials said.

The policemen escaped narrowly without sustaining any injury, they added.

Ajit Singh, the Deikheda SHO who was in the jeep, said he along with two constables was going to a doctor regarding a police case when the vehicle was swept away by strong currents in rainwater.

He said he and both constables were safe.

Meanwhile, in the Raipur police station area of Beawar district, three people were swept away by strong water current. They were rescued by the police and SDRF team.

Similarly, two youths were swept away in a river in Pisangan area of Ajmer and were saved.

Heavy rains lashed few places in Jaipur, Dausa, Sikar, Nagaur and Jodhpur districts until Thursday evening.

Heavy rainfall activity in the state is likely to reduce from August 17, a meteorological department official said.

Moderate to heavy rains are likely to occur in some parts of Jaipur, Ajmer, Kota, Jodhpur divisions on Friday, due to the circulation system still persisting over north-eastern part of the state, the official said.

Over the past 24 hours until 8.30 am on Wednesday, Jaipur in eastern Rajasthan was the wettest in the state recording 150 mm rains, followed by 107 mm in Sanju (Nagaur) of western Rajasthan, weather data showed.

From 8.30 am to 5.30 pm on Thursday, Anta in Baran recorded 56 mm, followed by 32.2 mm in Alwar, 28 mm in Sikar, 20.6 mm in Jodhpur, 18 mm in Bhilwara and 12.5 mm in Karauli. Several other places recorded rainfall below 12 mm during this period.

Moderate to heavy rains are likely to occur in some parts of Jaipur, Ajmer, Kota, Jodhpur divisions on Thursday and Friday, due to the circulation system still persisting over north-eastern part of the state, the Met official said.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall may occur at some places during this period, with heavy rain activities reducing in the state from Saturday, the official said.

A downpour in the state capital on Wednesday evening led to waterlogging and traffic snarls while other parts of Rajasthan received light to moderate rains through the day.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ireland Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IRE-W Vs SL-W Match
  2. West Indies Vs South Africa 2nd Test Toss Update: Temba Bavuma Puts Proteas To Bat First; Check Playing 11
  3. WI Vs RSA 2nd Test LIVE Score: South Africa Lose Three Early Wickets After Batting First
  4. Sachin's Record In Danger? Ponting Picks This Player To Surpass Tendulkar In Test Runs Tally
  5. NED-W Vs SCO-W, Women's Tri-Series In Netherlands 2024: When, Where To Watch 3rd T20I
Football News
  1. Sean Dyche Refuses To Rule Out Calvert-Lewin Everton Exit Before End Of The Season
  2. Luis Enrique Labels Kylian Mbappe Questions 'Boring' Following Real Madrid Debut
  3. Tottenham Vs Leicester City Team News: Ange Postecoglou Confirms Yves Bissouma Suspension
  4. Premier League 2024-25: Cody Gakpo Confident Of Replicating Euro 2024 Form For Liverpool Under Arne Slot
  5. Premier League 2024-25: Jarrod Bowen Named West Ham Captain Ahead Of New Season
Tennis News
  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Gael Monfils Live Streaming, Cincinnati Open 2024 Round Of 32: When, Where To Watch
  2. US Open 2024: Alex De Minaur Confirms Return After Paris Olympics Injury Exit
  3. Naomi Osaka One Of Four Former Champions Handed US Open Wildcards
  4. Iga Swiatek Survives On Hardcourt Return In First Game Since Paris Olympics
  5. Jiri Lehecka Stuns Daniil Medvedev To Reach Last 16 Of Cincinnati Open
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Uttarakhand Nurse Raped, Murdered While Returning From Hospital: Report
  2. Kolkata Doctor Rape: Key Accused In CBI Custody; Family, Friends Interrogated | Investigation Top Points
  3. Indian Army Contingent Celebrates I-Day In Joint Exercise 'Mitra Shakti' In Sri Lanka
  4. Day In Pics: August 15, 2024
  5. 'Baam And Ram': CM Mamata Banerjee Blames Left, BJP Over RG Kar Hospital Vandalism
Entertainment News
  1. 'Stree 2' Twitter Review: Fans Call This Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Horror Comedy 'Paisa Vasool'
  2. Blake Lively Alleges Justin Baldoni Fat Shamed Her And 'Kissed Her For Too Long' During 'It Ends With Us' Shoot: Report
  3. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Starrer Breaks 11-Year Paid Preview Record Of 'Chennai Express'
  4. Gena Rowlands Passes Away: 'The Notebook' And 'Another Woman' Actor Dies At 94
  5. BTS' Jungkook Announces His First Documentary 'I Am Still', Set To Release In September
US News
  1. US Elections: VP Debate Between Tim Walz, JD Vance On October 1 | Details Inside
  2. 8 Unique Cocktails Recipes You Must Try Before You Die
  3. Residents Feel ‘Trapped’ As Leicestershire Swarmed With Flies
  4. DeSantis Continues 'Parental Rights' Campaign To Shape Florida Schools, Counter ‘Woke’ Ideology
  5. A Quick Look At The Life Of Famous Amos Cookies Founder And Literacy Advocate Wallace Amos
World News
  1. Arrest Reported Over The Death Of ‘Friends’ Actor Matthew Perry
  2. US Elections: VP Debate Between Tim Walz, JD Vance On October 1 | Details Inside
  3. Saudi Crown Prince MBS Fears Assassination Over Normalisation With Israel: Report
  4. 8 Unique Cocktails Recipes You Must Try Before You Die
  5. Residents Feel ‘Trapped’ As Leicestershire Swarmed With Flies
Latest Stories
  1. WHO Declares MPox A Global Health Emergency For Second Time In 2 Years
  2. Kolkata Doctor Rape: 'Crime Scene Not Touched', Says Police On Claims Of Vandalisation
  3. Punishment For Crime Against Women, Trans Rights: PM Modi's Ambitious I-Day Speech | Top Quotes
  4. Rajpal Yadav's Shahjahanpur House Sealed By Bank For Non-Repayment Of Rs 11 Crore Loan
  5. Middle East: Gaza Peace Talks To Resume; Khamenei Warns Of 'Divine Wrath' If Iran Does Not Attack Israel
  6. DSP Himayun Bhat, Col Manpreet Singh Conferred Gallantry Awards | The Tales Of Bravery
  7. Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut And Others Demand Justice For The Victim
  8. Horoscope For August 15, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign