Rajasthan Govt Nod For Cyber Police Stations In All Districts

A cyber police station will be opened in every district in Rajasthan by the state government. 

Cyber Crimes
Rajasthan Govt Nod For Cyber Police Stations In All Districts Representational Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Nov 2022 7:26 am

The Rajasthan government has given its nod to open cyber police stations in all districts of the state. 

Director General of Police Umesh Mishra on Friday said the Congress government has issued approval to open cyber police stations in all 32 districts to prevent cyber crimes and take effective action against cyber criminals. 

A cyber police station is already being operated in Jaipur.

Mishra expressed confidence that with the opening of cyber police stations in all districts of the state, effective action would be taken against cyber criminals. 

He, in a statement, said the officers and police personnel deputed in cyber police stations in the districts will work under the superintendent of police of the district concerned, and officers and police personnel of cyber police stations of Jaipur and Jodhpur will work under the direct supervision of the DCP (crime) of the commissioner concerned. 

The police officers of cyber police stations will be officers of the rank of deputy superintendent of police, the officer added.

Tags

National Rajasthan Rajasthan Government Cyber Police Station Internet Cyber Police Districts Jaipur Jodhpur
