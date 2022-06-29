Wednesday, Jun 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Rajasthan Government Taking Tailor Murder Case Very Seriously, Ashok Gehlot

The Rajasthan Police had announced a special investigation team (SIT) soon after the arrest of the two men, identified as Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, in connection with the murder. In a video clip, Akhtari declared that they had “beheaded” the man and went on to threaten Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rajasthan Government Taking Tailor Murder Case Very Seriously, Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Jun 2022 12:17 pm

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said his government has taken a serious view of the gruesome murder of a tailor in Udaipur, asserting such incidents cannot take place without involvement of radical elements at national and international levels. Kanhaiya Lal, the tailor, was on Tuesday murdered by two men who had posted videos online that said they were avenging an insult to Islam.

The incident triggered stray cases of violence in Udaipur and curfew was clamped in seven police station areas of the city. Mobile Internet services were suspended across all 33 districts of Rajasthan. "We are taking the incident very seriously. This is not a ordinary issue and it cannot happen until there is a link with radical elements at the national and international levels. This is what experience says," Gehlot told reporters in Jodhpur before leaving for Jaipur to chair a law and order review meeting. He said the plans, conspiracy of the accused and their links with national or international agencies will be disclosed. 

Related stories

Whatever Going On In Maharashtra Not Good, Horse-Trading Happening There: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan: CBI Raids CM Ashok Gehlot's Brother's Residence, Congress Terms It 'Vendetta Politics'

Rajasthan Rajya Sabha Results: Congress Wins Three Seats, Says CM Ashok Gehlot

Terming it as a gruesome incident, the chief minister said the murder of the tailor is highly condemnable. He said the SIT has started its work and the government will be sharing its feedback after a law and order review meeting. The Rajasthan Police had announced a special investigation team (SIT) soon after the arrest of the two men, identified as Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, in connection with the murder. In a video clip, Akhtari declared that they had “beheaded” the man and went on to threaten Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Indirectly, the assailants also referred to Nupur Sharma, the BJP leader suspended from the party over a remark on Prophet Mohammad. Lal  was recently arrested by the local police over a post on social media. On June 15, while he was on bail, he told police that he was receiving threat calls. The local SHO summoned both sides to the police station and settled the matter, an official said. After the murder, police suspended an assistant sub inspector for negligence at that time. The assailants entered Lal's shop in Dhan Mandi posing as customers. As the tailor took measurements Akhtari attacked him with a cleaver, nearly severing his neck. The other man shot the brutal murder with his mobile phone. The men fled from the scene and later uploaded this clip on social media. In another video, the alleged assailant said they “beheaded” the tailor and threatened the prime minister for lighting “this fire”.


(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Udaipur  Kanhaiya Lal Cases Of Violence SIT Prime Minister Narendra Modi Riaz Akhtari Ghouse Mohammad Nupur Sharma BJP Prophet Mohammad
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Live Streaming Of South Africa Vs England: Where To Watch SA-W Vs ENG-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Match Live

Live Streaming Of South Africa Vs England: Where To Watch SA-W Vs ENG-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Match Live

2nd T20: IND-W Aim To Seal Series Vs SL

2nd T20: IND-W Aim To Seal Series Vs SL