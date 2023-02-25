Rajasthan Gov Teacher Booked Under POCSO For Molesting Class 7 Girl

The Rajasthan police have booked a 45-year-old government school teacher in Kota for allegedly molesting a Class 7 girl in Bundi district, a police officer said on Saturday.

The minor student has alleged that the accused teacher allegedly took her to an isolated spot in the school building during school hours, Friday and touched her inappropriately. After returning home, the girl narrated the incident to her parents, who then lodged a complaint with the police. The accused teacher did not report to duty on Saturday.

The police registered an FIR Friday evening against the teacher under relevant sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He has not been arrested so far as the statement of the 12-year-old girl is yet to be recorded, the police officer said.

The school principal said they reported the matter to senior officials of the department after they came to know about it Saturday morning. A committee would be set up on Monday to probe the matter, an education department official was reported saying.

(With PTI inputs)