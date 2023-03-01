Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Rajasthan Congress Flays Hike In Price Of LPG Cylinder

Home National

Rajasthan Congress Flays Hike In Price Of LPG Cylinder

Since taking power, Congress has worked against the interest of the common man, according to the Rajasthan Congress. 

Rajasthan Congress Flays Hike In Price Of LPG Cylinder
Rajasthan Congress Flays Hike In Price Of LPG Cylinder File-PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Mar 2023 10:36 am

The Congress in Rajasthan on Wednesday hit out at the Centre over the increase in LGP cylinder prices, accusing the government of working against the interest of the common man ever since it came to power. 
      
The cooking gas LPG price on Wednesday was hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder. Non-subsidised LPG price was hiked to Rs 1,103 per 14.2-kg cylinder - the first increase since July 2022, an oil company price notification said.
    
“The increase in LPG gas cylinders is another blow to the common people who are already suffering due to high inflation in Modi's rule,” PCC spokesperson Swarnim Chaturvedi said. 
    
“Inflation is skyrocketing under the Modi rule and people are suffering. By increasing the rate of LPG cylinders, the government has once again proved that it has nothing to do with the interest of the common man,” he charged.
    
Chaturvedi said the state government had announced in the budget that it would provide cylinders at a subsidised rate of Rs 500 to the poor to minimise the impact of inflation, while contrary to this, the Centre is putting "more financial burden" on people.

Tags

National Rajasthan Congress LPG Cylinder Swarnim Chaturvedi Inflation Narendra Modi
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Light Rain Likely In Parts Of Rajasthan Over Next 2 Days

Light Rain Likely In Parts Of Rajasthan Over Next 2 Days

Sumbul Touqeer Buys House In Mumbai, Asks Fans For Suggestions

Sumbul Touqeer Buys House In Mumbai, Asks Fans For Suggestions