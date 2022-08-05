Friday, Aug 05, 2022
National

Rajasthan CM Seeks Central Assistance To Fight Lumpy Skin Disease In Cattle

The state government is taking all possible measures to control the disease. The chief minister has appealed to the Centre to provide financial assistance to control the spread of the infection.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot PTI

Updated: 05 Aug 2022 10:46 am

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has urged the central government to provide financial and necessary assistance to save cows in the state from lumpy skin disease.

More than 4,000 bovines, mostly cows, have died due to the infection which has spread to 16 districts of the state.

"The state government is taking all possible measures to control the disease. The chief minister has appealed to the Centre to provide financial assistance to control the spread of the infection," according to an official statement.

Gehlot has also appealed to gaushala operators, public representatives and voluntary organisations to cooperate with the state government to control and prevent the disease. 

(With PTI Inputs)

