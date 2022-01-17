Tuesday, Jan 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Rajasthan CM Gehlot Allocates Rs 98.55 Cr For Minority Welfare

A total of Rs 5 crore will be spent for the construction of boundary walls in waqf land or graveyards, madrasas and schools on public land, officials reported.

Rajasthan CM Gehlot Allocates Rs 98.55 Cr For Minority Welfare
Rajasthan CM Gehlot Allocates Rs 98.55 Cr For Minority Welfare - PTI

Trending

Updated: 17 Jan 2022 6:37 pm

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot gave his stamp of approval to a revised proposal for spending Rs 98.55 crore in various schemes from a fund of Rs 100 crore set up for the inclusive development of the minority community in the state.

According to the proposal, Rs 50 lakh has been earmarked for the development of traditional skills of the people of the minority community, Rs 1.25 crore for assistance to minority craftsmen as well as marketing and promotion of their products, Rs 21.80 crore for the construction of an English medium residential school in Jaipur, Rs 2 crore for training of minorities youth in international languages to make them employable.

A total of Rs 58 lakh will be spent for developing e-study rooms in 15 government minority hostels, Rs 44 crore for infrastructure development in minority-dominated settlements, Rs 5 crore for interest subsidy on loans under the Indira Gandhi Urban Credit Card Scheme, and for Maulana Azad University, Jodhpur, as per the proposal.

Related stories

Puducherry LG Soundararajan Pays Tribute To MGR On 105th Birth Anniversary

Rajasthan Gears To Vaccinate 53.15 Lakh Kids As CM Gehlot Rolls Out Shots For 15-18 Group

Gehlot Calls For Vigilance, Alertness To Protect Against COVID

Approval has also been given to spend Rs 2 crore for the establishment of 'Shodh Peeth' for the upliftment of minorities, Rs15.42 crore for a solar pump grant scheme to minority farmers and Rs 1 crore for minority meritorious youth promotion scheme, an official statement said.

With this approval, the minority community will get better opportunities for skill development, educational activities and employment, it said.

( With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Ashok Gehlot Rajasthan Congress Minority & Religious Minority Welfare Scheme Rajasthan Congress
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

SC Issues Notice To Odisha School For Discrepancies In Giving Marks To Class X Students

SC Issues Notice To Odisha School For Discrepancies In Giving Marks To Class X Students

Amid Covid Third Wave, Winters, SC Stresses On Steps To Rehabilitate Children

UP Polls: Agra Cantonment Seat Gets A Transgender Candidate

Increase Fund Allocation For Adolescents', Elderly's Health In Upcoming Budget: NGOs

Mehbooba Visits Families Rendered Homeless By JDA's Demolition Drive

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Novak Djokovic prepares to take his seat on a plane to Belgrade, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Djokovic was deported from Australia after losing a bid to stay in the country to defend his Australian Open title despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19.

Australian Open 2022, Day 1: Season-opening Grand Slam Starts Sans Novak Djokovic

Nepalese devotees warm themselves around fire after taking a holy dip in the Hanumante river during Madhav Narayan Festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal. During the festival, devotees recite holy scriptures dedicated to the Hindu goddess Swasthani and Lord Shiva. Unmarried women pray to find a good husband while those married pray for the longevity of their husbands by observing a month-long fast.

Devotees Perform Rituals At Madhav Narayan Festival In Nepal

A couple watches the sunset while visiting a park in Kansas City, Missouri.

Love In The Air, Love In The Time Of Corona

Actor Sidharth Malhotra in a still from 'Shershaah' (2021). He is the nephew to veteran Bollywood actors Randhir Kapoor , Rishi Kapoor , Rajeev Kapoor.

Happy Birthday Sidharth Malhotra: 5 Facts You Didn't Know

Actor Vijay Sethupathi in a still from ' Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' (2019). Where he plays the role of a fierce warrior Raja Pandi.

Happy Birthday Vijay Sethupathi: 5 Unique Looks From His Roles