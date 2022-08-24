Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022
Rains Lash Parts Of Delhi; Heavy Downpour Unlikely Till Month End

A good spell of rain is unlikely till August-end. Weather experts have attributed the rain deficit to the lack of any major weather system, such as a low-pressure area, near the capital.

24 Aug 2022

Rains drenched parts of Delhi on Wednesday but high humidity added to the discomfiture of the residents. A few areas in south and central Delhi received light precipitation. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 25.7 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius.

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, has recorded just 33.7 mm rainfall so far in August against a normal of 191.1 mm -- a deficit of 82 per cent. Normally, the observatory gauges 247 mm of rainfall in August, the wettest month of the year.

Overall, the weather station has recorded 344.5 mm of precipitation against a normal of 474.9 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a generally cloudy sky and very light rain in Delhi over the next five to six days.

A good spell of rain is unlikely till August-end. Weather experts have attributed the rain deficit to the lack of any major weather system, such as a low-pressure area, near the capital. Mahesh Palawat, vice president (climate change and meteorology), Skymet Weather, said not much rain is expected in Delhi until August-end.

A low-pressure area is developing in the north Bay of Bengal. Models show it will travel in the northwest direction across Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh. Delhi and its neighbouring areas may get rain under its impact, Palawat said. (W((b According to Skymet Weather's long-range forecast, no major weather system is likely to develop in the first half of September, which means the rain deficit may persist. 

(With PTI inputs)

