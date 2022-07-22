Rain In Isolated Parts Of Delhi

Light rainfall was recorded in insolated pockets of Delhi even as showers remained elusive in several areas of the national capital on Friday, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The maximum temperature settled at 33.9 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature was recorded at 27 degrees Celsius, IMD said.

"Traces of rain were recorded in Pusa. While 7 mm rain was recorded at Mayur Vihar, 3 mm at Jafaror, and 4 mm at Najafgarh," the weather office said.

The relative humidity oscillated between 98 percent to 69 percent, the weather office said.

Similar weather is expected on Saturday as the IMD has predicted light to moderate rain and thundershowers. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 33 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature is at 26 degrees Celsius.

"It would be a generally cloudy sky on Saturday with light to moderate rain/thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 33 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively," an IMD official said.

The IMD has predicted "enhanced rainfall activity" over northwest India for two-three days.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the moderate (109) category at around 6.05 pm, data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

(Inputs from PTI)