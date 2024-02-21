Rahul To Address Rally In Patna On March 3; Lalu, Yechury To Share Stage

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will share the stage with RJD president Lalu Prasad and CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury at a mega rally here on March 3.

An announcement to this effect was made here at a press conference addressed jointly by Mahagathbandhan leaders including state Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh and his RJD counterpart Jagadanand Singh.

The public meeting, to be held at the historical Gandhi Maidan, has been given the title 'Jan Vishwas Maha-rally'. Those likely to speak include Tejashwi Yadav, Lalu Prasad's son and heir apparent, who had joined Gandhi for the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' when it passed through Bihar last week. Incidentally, Yadav, who lost the deputy chief minister's post last month as a result of JD(U) president Nitish Kumar's volte face, is at present on a tour of the state which has been called 'Jan Vishwas Yatra'.

Other prominent figures who are expected at the rally include CPI general secretary D Raja and Dipankar Bhattacharya of the CPI (ML) Liberation.