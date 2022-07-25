Monday, Jul 25, 2022
Rahul Gandhi Slams Government Over GST Hike On Scientific Equipment

Rahul Gandhi has called out the Centre over the increase in GST rate on scientific equipment.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi PTI

Updated: 25 Jul 2022 6:47 pm

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked the government over the increase in GST rate on scientific equipment, saying "don’t let science suffer because of Gabbar Singh Tax".

 In a Facebook post, Gandhi said scientific advancement is the cornerstone for the development of any nation. The pattern of reduction in the allocation of funds for scientific research by the BJP government is a "worrisome" sign for the research ecosystem in India, he said.

 "Now, by increasing the GST rates from 5% to 18% on scientific instruments, the government is displaying its thoughtless approach and further reducing funds and resources available for labs involved in scientific work across the country," he said. 

Remember, this government has already cut 3.9% of the Union Ministry of Science and Technology‘s budget this year, Gandhi said. "Don't let science suffer because of your 'Gabbar Singh Tax', Prime Minister. Roll back the GST on scientific equipment," he demanded.

China 'Largest Threat' To Britain, Has Targeted India: UK Prime Minister Candidate Rishi Sunak

WI Vs IND, 1st ODI: India Start Favourites

