Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday requested Enforcement Directorate(ED) to push back his tomorrow’s scheduled questioning with the agency.

According to a report in NDTV, Gandhi has requested push back of his tomorrow scheduled questioning, since he is with his mother Sonia Gandhi at the hospital.

Gandhi has been questioned for straight four days by the agency in an alleged money laundering case related to National Herald newspaper.

(This is a developing story. Details will be updated.)