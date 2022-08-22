Monday, Aug 22, 2022
Rahul Gandhi Meets Civil Society Members At 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' Conclave Organized By Congress

Rahul Gandhi attended a meeting with civil society members to discuss plans for Congress's upcoming Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Aug 2022 3:34 pm

 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a meeting with civil society members at a conclave on Monday where the plans for the party's upcoming "Bharat Jodo Yatra" from Kanyakumari to Kashmir were shared and deliberated upon.

The Congress had last week announced that on September 7, it will launch the "Bharat Jodo Yatra", in which party workers and leaders, including Gandhi, will participate.

Several prominent civil society members and political leaders, including Yogendra Yadav, Jairam Ramesh, and Digvijaya Singh, were present during the meeting held at the Constitution Club in New Delhi.

In the morning, Singh presented the details of the "Bharat Jodo Yatra" to the civil society delegates and invited those speaking up on people's issues to participate in it. Gandhi met the civil society members in the afternoon.

The "padayatra" (foot march) will cover 12 states and two Union territories. It will be about 3,500 km long and will be completed in about 150 days, Ramesh told reporters last week. 

Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra Constitution Club Congress
