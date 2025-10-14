Raebareli Dalit Lynching: Two More Arrests Bring Total to 14

Uttar Pradesh police arrested two more suspects on October 13 and 14 in the horrific lynching of Dalit man Hariom Valmiki, who was beaten to death on October 2 after villagers mistook him for a thief amid baseless rumors of drone-assisted burglaries, officials confirmed in a statement. The duo, identified as Chhotu alias Sujeet Agrahari and Avinesh Singh alias Saurabh Singh Baghel—both from Baniyan ka Purwa in Pachkhara village—were nabbed in connection with the Unchahar assault, escalating the total arrests to 14 in a case that has fueled national outrage over caste violence and rural vigilantism.