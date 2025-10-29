Punjab Weather Update: AQI Dips as Stubble Burning Cases Rise

Punjab Air Quality and Weather Report

Punjab recorded an overall AQI of 246 in the "severe" category as of October 29, with PM2.5 at 168 µg/m³ and PM10 at 205 µg/m³. Ludhiana's AQI reached hazardous levels at 316, with PM2.5 at 228 µg/m³ and PM10 at 285 µg/m³. Jalandhar recorded 332 AQI in the hazardous category, with readings fluctuating between 177-438 over the past 24 hours.​