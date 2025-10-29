Haryana Weather Today: Cool Mornings, Pleasant Days; No Rain Expected

Haryana weather update for October 29, 2025: The state experiences cool mornings and pleasant days as winter approaches. IMD forecasts dry, clear conditions with temperatures between 14–32°C, ideal for farming and outdoor activities.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Haryana Weather Today
Haryana Weather Today: Pleasant Morning with Rising Temperatures Ahead
Summary
  • No rain expected; dry weather to continue through early November

  • Maximum temperatures: 26-32°C; Minimum: 14-18°C across districts

  • Cool mornings with pleasant daytime; winter chill beginning to set in

  • January is the coldest month in Haryana, with temperatures dropping to 7-12°C

Haryana is experiencing a shift in weather patterns on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, with cooler mornings and pleasant daytime conditions as winter slowly approaches. The India Meteorological Department forecasts generally dry weather across the state with maximum temperatures ranging between 26-32°C and minimum temperatures between 14-18°C. No significant rainfall is expected over the coming days, marking a period of stable, clear weather ideal for agricultural activities.

Haryana Weather Update

The weather in Haryana today shows overcast to partly cloudy conditions with no rainfall expected. Maximum temperatures across the state range from 26-32°C, while minimum temperatures hover between 14-18°C. Sirsa recorded the highest temperature at 30.6°C, while Hisar, Karnal, Rohtak, Bhiwani, and Narnaul temperatures remained between 27-30°C. Faridabad recorded a maximum of 29.9°C, Ambala 30°C, Karnal 29.6°C, Bhiwani 27.2°C, and Gurugram 28.8°C.​

Dr. Madan Khechar, Head of the Agricultural Meteorology Department at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, stated that Haryana is experiencing partial effects of a western disturbance with intermittent cloud cover and north-easterly winds expected. Day temperatures may see a slight decrease, while night temperatures could experience a marginal increase.​

Haryana Weather Forecast for Next 3 Days

Dry weather will continue from October 30 to November 2, with day temperatures rising slightly and night temperatures dropping marginally. Maximum temperatures in northern parts, including Panchkula, Yamunanagar, and Ambala, will range between 26-28°C, central districts like Karnal and Sonipat between 28-30°C, and the remaining parts between 30-32°C.​

Minimum temperatures will range from 12-14°C in most parts, 10-12°C in Panchkula, and 14-16°C in southern regions during the week of October 31 to November 6. No significant rainfall is forecast during this period.​

Coldest Month and Climate

January is the coldest month in Haryana, with minimum temperatures dropping to 7-12°C in most districts. December and February also experience severe cold with temperatures between 8-14°C. The winter season extends from mid-November through February, with peak cold occurring in late December and throughout January.​

Haryana experiences a subtropical continental climate with three distinct seasons: hot summer (April-June) with temperatures reaching 40-48°C, monsoon season (July-September) with moderate to heavy rainfall, and cool winter (November-February) with temperatures dropping to 5-15°C. The state receives average annual rainfall of 400-700 mm, primarily during monsoon months.​

Haryana's name derives from "Hari" (Lord Vishnu) and "ayana" (abode). Historically called "Brahmavarta" and "Aryavarta," the region was also known as "Haritdhana" or "land of greenery." Modern Haryana was carved out of Punjab on November 1, 1966.

