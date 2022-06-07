Punjab Singer Sidhu Moosewala’s Killing: 8 People Arrested So Far, Says Police

The Punjab Police on Tuesday said it has arrested eight people so far in connection with the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

They have been held on the charges of providing logistic support, conducting recce and harbouring the shooters of the singer, said police.

Police also said they have identified four shooters who were involved in the crime.

Those arrested have been identified as Sandeep Singh, alias Kekda, of Sirsa, Haryana; Manpreet Singh, alias Manna, of Talwandi Sabo, Bathinda; and Manpreet Bhau of Dhaipai, Faridkot.

Others who have been arrested are Saraj Mintu of Dode Kalsia village, Amritsar; Prabhdeep Sidhu, alias Pabbi, of Takhat-Mall, Haryana; Monu Dagar of Rewli village in Sonipat, Haryana; Pawan Bishnoi and Naseeb, both residents of Fatehabad, Haryana.

On May 29, Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district.

(With PTI inputs)

