Punjab Government Issues Notification Providing Former MLAs Pension For Only One Term

The Punjab government has issued a notification giving pension to former MLAs only for one term following an assent by the Punjab government to a Bill in this regard.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann PTI

Updated: 13 Aug 2022 2:42 pm

The Punjab Assembly passed the Punjab State Legislature Members (Pension and Medical Facilities Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2022 on June 30.  

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in a tweet on Saturday said, "I am very happy to inform Punjabis that the Governor has given his assent to One MLA-One Pension Bill. The government has issued a notification."

The state government is expected to save around Rs 19.53 crore annually through the move.

