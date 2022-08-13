Punjab Government Issues Notification Providing Former MLAs Pension For Only One Term

The Punjab government has issued a notification giving pension to former MLAs only for one term following an assent by the Punjab government to a Bill in this regard.

The Punjab Assembly passed the Punjab State Legislature Members (Pension and Medical Facilities Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2022 on June 30.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in a tweet on Saturday said, "I am very happy to inform Punjabis that the Governor has given his assent to One MLA-One Pension Bill. The government has issued a notification."

The state government is expected to save around Rs 19.53 crore annually through the move.