Tuesday, Jun 07, 2022
Punjab: Drug Smuggler Rams Car Into Cop, Held

Police have identified the drug smuggler as Harkirat Singh, a resident of Jalandhar, and recovered 200 grams of heroin, a .32 bore revolver and some cartridges from his possession.

Updated: 07 Jun 2022 4:28 pm

Police here arrested a drug smuggler who allegedly rammed his car into an ASI when signalled to stop at a check barrier. Kapurthala Senior Superintendent of Police Raj Bachan Singh Sandhu said on Tuesday that Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Thakur  Singh had signalled the car to stop for a checking on Monday. "But the smuggler instead of stopping the car hit the ASI after breaking the police 'naka' (check barrier) and fled towards the Jalandhar side but he was overpowered by another police party near Adhi Khui when the front tyre of the accused's car burst and the car turned turtle," he said. Injured ASI Thakur Singh has been admitted to a private hospital in Kapurthala and is stated to be out of danger.Police have identified the drug smuggler as Harkirat Singh, a resident of Jalandhar, and recovered 200 grams of heroin, a .32 bore revolver and some cartridges from his possession. Police also impounded his car. 

 SP (Investigation) Jagjit Singh Saroya said during preliminary interrogation, the drug smuggler confessed that he was in the business of drugs for the past few years and bought the consignment from a Nigerian in Delhi. He told police that he had brought the consignment in a train from Delhi for selling it in the Kapurthala area. SSP Raj Bachan said the accused was involved in three more drug cases registered against him at police stations in Malout and Jalandhar, and was out on bail. In the latest incident, police have registered an attempt to murder case against the accused. He has also been booked under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act and the Arms Act, he said.

