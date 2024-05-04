National

Punjab: Drug Cartel Busted, 2 Held With 3 Kg Heroin, 1 Kg 'Ice'

The accused were in touch with some Pakistan smugglers and used to smuggle heroin through drones

The Punjab Police on Saturday said it has busted an international drug cartel with the arrest of two persons and seizure of three kg heroin and one kg methamphetamine from them.

Methamphetamine, also known as 'ice' or 'crystal meth' is a highly addictive psychostimulant drug. The accused were in touch with some Pakistan smugglers and used to smuggle heroin through drones, said Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.

"In a major breakthrough against trans-border narcotic smuggling networks, Amritsar Rural Police busts International drug cartel and arrests 2 drug smugglers with seizure of 3 Kg Heroin & 1 Kg Ice (Methamphetamine)," said Yadav in a post on X.

"Preliminary investigations reveal that the arrested accused were in touch with Pakistani smuggler Dogar Rajput and used drones to smuggle heroin," he said.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, said Yadav, adding that investigations were underway to establish linkages.

