Friday, Jun 10, 2022
Punjab CM Seeks Support Of Canadian Government To Catch Gangsters

Punjab Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann has requested the Canadian government aid to catch and take necessary action against the gangs "mushrooming" in both the countries.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann PTI

Updated: 10 Jun 2022 10:37 pm

Days after the killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday sought support from the government of Canada for nabbing gangsters allegedly operating from Canadian soil. The chief minister flagged the issue with Canadian High Commissioner Cameron Mackay who called on him at his residence on Friday, an official statement said here.


 After the killing of Moosewala on May 29, the police had claimed that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind it. Canada-based Goldy Brar, who is a member of the gang, had claimed responsibility for the murder. However, the official statement did not mention about Moosewala's death and subsequent claim by Goldy Brar.


 The chief minister expressed concern over the "mushrooming" of gangs and gangsters in both countries. Mann informed the envoy that gangsters "operating" from Canadian soil are disturbing hard-earned peace in the state. Mann also added that these gangsters create law and order problems on one hand and derail the progress of the state on the other.


 Advocating harsh punitive action against these gangsters, Mann said they should be punished under the severest of severe provisions of the law so that it acts as a deterrent for others. He apprised the high commissioner that the Punjab Police has a glorious tradition of upholding law and order even in hostile situations and added that if an advanced police force like that of Canada cooperates with Punjab Police then these gangs can be weeded out easily.

 The chief minister asked the envoy to explore the feasibility of having a direct tie-up between Punjab and Canada police forces so that the gangsters can be put behind bars. He said that this is the need of the hour as gangsters and their actions are posing a serious threat to life, economy, and society in Canada as well as Punjab. 

