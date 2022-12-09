Friday, Dec 09, 2022
Punjab CM Meets Amit Shah, Calls For Harsher Punishment To Perpetrators Of Sacrilege Crimes

Punjab CM Meets Amit Shah, Calls For Harsher Punishment To Perpetrators Of Sacrilege Crimes

Asserting that sacrilege of holy books is a major challenge in the state, Mann said it has been felt that the quantum of punishment for such crimes under the existing provisions of Sections 295 and 295-A in the Indian Penal Code is inadequate. 

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Dec 2022 5:31 pm

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and sought the Centre's intervention in getting presidential assent for two important bills passed by the state stipulating harsher punishment for perpetrators of heinous crimes of sacrilege.

Asserting that sacrilege of holy books is a major challenge in the state, Mann said it has been felt that the quantum of punishment for such crimes under the existing provisions of Sections 295 and 295-A in the Indian Penal Code is inadequate. 

Mann told Shah that the Punjab Assembly had passed 'The Indian Penal Code (Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2018' and 'The Code of Criminal Procedure (Punjab Amendment) Bill 201', which stipulates a punishment of up to life imprisonment for injury, damage or sacrilege to Sri Guru Granth Sahib, the Bhagwat Gita, the Quran and the Bible, committed with the intention to hurt people's religious feelings.

The Punjab chief minister said this amendment is in consonance with the principles of secularism enshrined in the Constitution. However, these Bills are pending the President's assent since October 2018, Mann was quoted as saying in a state government statement. 

Asserting that it is extremely necessary to maintain communal harmony in Punjab which is a border state, Mann sought the Union government's intervention for getting early Presidential assent for the bills.

He said rigorous punishment is required to deter criminals trying to disturb communal peace and brotherhood in the state.

Flagging another important issue, the chief minister said that as per international norms, construction can be made beyond 150 meters of Zero Line. But at some places in Punjab the border security fence is at a huge distance from the Zero Line, he said.

The issue has been a bone of contention between the state and the Centre for a few months now ever since the Centre notified its decision granting more powers to the BSF.

Mann said that since a huge chunk of farming land lies between the International Border and the existing fence, many farmers, who have to cross the border fence to cultivate their land, face a lot of hardships on a daily basis.

This also increases the workload of the Border Security Force and the government has to pay substantial compensation to farmers, the chief minister said.

Mann urged the Union Home Minister to explore the possibility of shifting the border fence towards the International Border, wherever possible, in the larger interest of farmers without compromising national security, the statement said.

He also urged Shah to provide funds liberally to ensure the modernization of the state police force so that it can effectively combat new challenges. Mann said the need of the hour is to provide ultra-modern gadgets and weapons to the state police force for checking infiltration and drone attacks from across the border.

-With PTI Input

