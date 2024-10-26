National

Punjab ‘Chakka Jam’: Why Are Farmers Holding Protest?

Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) leader Sarwan Singh Pandher had earlier announced the protest programme.

Farmers hold protest in Punjab.(File photo-Representational image) |
Farmers hold protest in Punjab.(File photo-Representational image) | Photo: PTI
Farmers in Punjab blocked roads at several places on Saturday(October 26) for an indefinite period. The farmers are holding protest against the "tardy" paddy procurement and other issues.

Earlier, Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) leader Sarwan Singh Pandher had announced the protest programme.

As per news agency PTI, Pandher said the "chakka jam" for an indefinite period will be held at one place each in Sangrur and Moga districts and at Phagwara and Batala.

Pandher as per the report had also stated that the farmers will protest against the "tardy" paddy procurement and lifting, the DAP fertiliser supplies not being adequate, besides over the stubble-burning issue.

He said "red entries" have been made in the farm records of farmers burning stubble and cases slapped on them, the report mentioned Pandher as saying.

"These four points will be blocked for an indefinite period. We can block entire Punjab, but we still want to give time to the government.... Otherwise we will be forced to fight a do-or-die battle," Pandher was quoted as saying.

Pandher in his presser, during which some leaders of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) were also present, blamed the Punjab government as well as the BJP-led Centre for the farmers' plight.

Paddy lifting from "mandis" (wholesale markets) in Punjab is hit after the state rice millers refused to mill the paddy till their demands were met.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had spoken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Mann had urged Shah to address the issues of the state's rice millers.

While the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab has blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre for not evacuating the foodgrain stock in the state to create sufficient space for storing fresh crop, the opposition ?Congress and Akali Dal have slammed the Mann government for the slow paddy procurement and lifting.

Hitting out at the AAP, Pandher said neither Arvind Kejriwal nor any of his leaders are speaking out over the farmers' plight.

"When Kejriwal was arrested (earlier this year), all the Punjab AAP MLAs went to Delhi to express solidarity. Can't they march now for the sake of farmers?" he asked.

