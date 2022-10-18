Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022
Punjab: BSF Hunts Down Pakistani Drone Along International Border In Amritsar; Third Incident In Four Days

According to a Border Security Force (BSF) spokesperson, the incident took place on Monday around 8:30 pm in Chhana village of the district.

Representational Image PTI

Updated: 18 Oct 2022 9:39 am

A Pakistani drone carrying suspected narcotics has been shot down by the Border Security Force along the International Border in Punjab's Amritsar, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday around 8:30 pm in Chhana village of the district, a BSF spokesperson said.

This is the third such incident in the past four days at the Punjab front.

"Troops of 183rd battalion deployed at border heard buzzing sound of suspected flying object/drone entering from Pakistan into Indian territory in the area falling near Chhana village in Amritsar district," the spokesperson said

"As per drill, the troops tried to intercept the suspected flying object by firing. Bullet hit the drone due to which it fell down on the ground," the spokesperson said.

 A quad copter carrying about 2.5 kgs of suspected narcotics was later recovered from the incident area, he said.

On October 16, an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) carrying drugs was similarly neutralised at this front.

In the intervening night of October 13-14, the BSF had shot down another quad copter Pakistani drone in Gurdaspur sector of Punjab. 

(With PTI Inputs)

