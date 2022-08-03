Wednesday, Aug 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Punjab AAP Carries Out March Against 12% GST On Inns

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had on Tuesday condemned the Centre for imposing GST on inns, saying it goes against the devotion of pilgrims staying at 'sarais' near the Golden Temple.

undefined
AAP protest against Union govt Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Aug 2022 8:54 pm

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday took out a protest march here against the Centre's decision to impose a 12 per cent goods and services tax on inns.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had on Tuesday condemned the Centre for imposing GST on inns, saying it goes against the devotion of pilgrims staying at 'sarais' near the Golden Temple.

The GST Council had in June decided that a 12 per cent tax will be levied on all hotel rooms charging below Rs 1,000 per day. The AAP protesters on Wednesday took out the protest march from Bhandari Bridge to Hall Gate.

Related stories

12% GST On Inns Targets Devotion Of Pilgrims Staying At Golden Temple 'Sarais', Says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

CM Bhagwant Mann Greenlights Special Drive To Repair 4,465 Km Rural Roads In Punjab

Foolproof Plan For Waterlogging Problem: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

During the protest, agitators raised slogans against the BJP-led central government for imposing the “Jizyah tax.” Jizyah was a tax system in countries that were governed by Islamic law against non-Muslim population. The tax was also levied by Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb in territories ruled by him in India.

The  AAP protest was led by party state secretary Gurdev Singh Lakhana and its Amritsar district president Prabhbir Singh Brar with other AAP workers. Lakhana said, “the Modi government's anti-Sikh and anti-Punjab decision to levy 12 per cent GST on 'sarais' (inns) is very unfortunate.”

He said these 'sarais' are built only for the convenience of pilgrims who come to worship at the Golden Temple. “No one's personal interest or benefit is involved in it,” he said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Goods And Services Tax(GST) Golden Temple GST Council The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) 'sarais' (inns) Sikh Community Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Why All Is Not Lost For Indian Medical Students In Philippines Despite Losing Delhi High Court Case

Why All Is Not Lost For Indian Medical Students In Philippines Despite Losing Delhi High Court Case

India At CWG 2022: Day 6 Full Schedule

India At CWG 2022: Day 6 Full Schedule