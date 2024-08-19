National

Pune Porsche Crash: Minor Accused Completes 15-Day Safe Driving Programme

The minor, who was released on bail by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), was also required to write a 300-word essay on road accidents, which has already been submitted.

Pune Porsche car accident | Photo: PTI
A minor accused of killing two people in a drunk-driving incident in Pune has completed a 15-day safe driving programme as ordered by a court.

The programme, conducted by the Regional Transport Office (RTO), aimed to educate the minor on road safety measures, traffic rules, and regulations. The training included both theoretical and practical sessions, covering topics such as driving licence importance, road signals, and symbols.

The Porsche Taycan that was involved in the accident in Pune | - PTI
BY Asmita Ravi Shankar

The incident, which occurred on May 19 in Pune's Kalyani Nagar, sparked nationwide outrage due to the lenient bail terms and allegations of a cover-up by the accused's family and some doctors.

"The juvenile accused completed the safe driving programme with the RTO. With respect to the guidelines of the court, the operation was kept discreet as it could have led to issue of privacy of the juvenile," a top RTO official was quoted by news agency PTI.

"The training programme included road driving safety measures, importance of driving licence, meaning of road signals and symbols and other activities. During the process, the juvenile was also taken for on-field training," the official added.

