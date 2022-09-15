Thursday, Sep 15, 2022
Puducherry Seeks Spike In New Coronavirus Cases

Updated: 15 Sep 2022 3:20 pm

The union territory of Puducherry witnessed a spike in number of fresh Covid-19 cases during the last 24 hours with 120 persons testing positive for the infection. The 120 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours ending 10 AM on Thursday more than doubled the 58 infections reported on Wednesday. As many 1,479 samples were tested.

The Puducherry region alone accounted for 83 out of the 120 new cases while Karaikal reported 33 and Yanam added four, Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release. Mahe, an enclave of Puducherry, in Kerala did not log any new case. The overall caseload stood at 1,73,638.

There were no fresh fatalities during the last 24 hours and the death toll remained at 1,970, Sriramulu said. The Health department Director said the number of active cases stood at 405 which comprised 15 patients undergoing treatment in hospitals and the remaining 390 in home quarantine.

He said 46 patients recovered taking the overall recoveries to 1,71,263. The Health Department has so far examined 23,91,800 samples and has found 20,26,668 out of them to be negative.

The test positivity rate was 8.11 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.13 per cent and 98.63 per cent, respectively. Sriramulu said the Health Department has administered so far 21,58,901 doses which comprised 9,91,214 first doses, 8,35,639 second doses and 3,32,048 booster doses.

(With PTI inputs)

