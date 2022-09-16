Puducherry Logs 104 New Covid-19 Cases

Puducherry reported 104 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally to 1,73,742, a senior Health Department official said here on Friday.Director of Health G Sriramulu in a release said the 104 fresh cases surfaced during examination of 1,547 samples in the last 24 hours ending 10 AM today.

While Puducherry region alone accounted for 88 out of the 104 new cases, Karaikal reported 15 and Yanam single case of viral infection. Mahe, an enclave of Puducherry in Kerala, reported zero case, the Director said.

Sriramulu said the active cases were 463 which comprised 16 patients in hospitals and the remaining 447 in home quarantine. As many as 46 patients recovered during the last 24 hours and the overall recoveries were 1,71,309.

The Health Department has so far examined 23,93,279 samples and has found 20,28,013 out of them to be negative. There was no fresh fatality in any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam and the death toll remained at 1,970, the Director said.

The test positivity rate was 6.72 per cent, while fatality and recovery rates were 1.13 per cent and 98,60 per cent, respectively. Sriramulu said the Health Department has so far administered 21,64,312 doses which comprised 9,91,459 first doses, 8,37,028 second doses and 3,35,825 booster doses.

