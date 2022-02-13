Sunday, Feb 13, 2022
Puducherry Adds 91 New COVID-19 Cases, Overall Tally Rises To 1,65,243

The number of active cases stood at 1,297 with 42 undergoing treatment in hospitals and the remaining 1,255 in-home quarantine, Sriramulu said.

Updated: 13 Feb 2022 5:47 pm

The union territory of Puducherry logged 91 fresh COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours pushing the overall tally to 1,65, 243, a top Health department official said on Sunday.

       

No Covid related fatalities were reported in the 24 hours ending 10 AM Sunday and, the death toll remained at 1,957, Director of Health, G Sriramulu said.

The 91 new cases were identified at the end of the examination of 1,758 samples and were spread over Puducherry (52), Karaikal  (31), Yanam (five) and Mahe (three). The overall tally stood at 1,65,243.

       

The number of active cases stood at 1,297 with 42 undergoing treatment in hospitals and the remaining 1,255 in-home quarantine, Sriramulu said.

       

The Health Department Director said as many as 375 patients recovered and were discharged and, the overall recoveries stood at 1,61,989.


       

The Department of Health has so far tested 21,91,504 samples and found 18,36,031 out of them to be negative. Sriramulu said the test positivity rate was 5.18 per cent, while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.8 per cent and 98.03 per cent, respectively.

       

The Department has so far administered 15,56,015 doses which comprised 9,26,274 first doses, 6,18,695 second and 11,046 booster doses, the Director said.

With PTI inputs.

