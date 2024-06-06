National

Public Has Taught BJP A Lesson In Lok Sabha Polls: Akhilesh Yadav

He said the BJP, which had given the slogan of crossing 400 (Abki baar 400 paar) has been deprived of getting an absolute majority

File Photo
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said that the public has taught the BJP a lesson in the Lok Sabha elections | File Photo
info_icon

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said on Thursday that the public has taught the BJP a lesson in the Lok Sabha elections.

He said the BJP, which had given the slogan of crossing 400 (Abki baar 400 paar) has been deprived of getting an absolute majority.

In a statement issued by the party office, Yadav said inflation, corruption and unemployment are not being controlled in the BJP government. Every section of the society including farmers, youth, businessmen, teachers, advocates are troubled. Their future is in the dark, he added.

"The Agniveer scheme should be ended immediately. The soldiers who want to join the Army and whose age has expired should be given another chance," he said. Yadav said the people in Ayodhya dashed the hopes of the BJP.

"The people there remained in pain. The BJP government displaced the poor. The displaced farmers were not even given adequate compensation.

"No attention was paid to the rehabilitation of the people displaced from their land. So the public taught a lesson to the BJP," Yadav said.

The SP chief said the INDIA bloc has now become a symbol of the people's aspirations. It will remain firm on its resolve of public service and will continue its efforts to save the Constitution and free the people from the pain and crisis of inflation, unemployment and corruption.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Model Code Of Conduct Lifted, Says Election Commission
  2. Kangana Slapped: 'She Said Farmers Protesting For Rs100', Says CISF Officer After Slapping BJP MP | WATCH
  3. Cong Attacks BJP Over Removal Of Gandhi, Shivaji Statues At Parliament Complex, Links Maharashtra Votes To It
  4. Farmers' Stir, 'Mistakes' In Ticket Distribution Led To BJP's Fall In Seats: Rajasthan Minister
  5. Outlook News Wrap, June 6: Kangana Slapped; Things Fine Between Natasa, Hardik & More Stories
Entertainment News
  1. Neha Kakkar Declares 'Superstar Singer 3' Contestants To Be 'Mini Versions' Of Shreya Ghoshal, Arijit Singh
  2. Anurag Kashyap Says Bollywood Wants To Earn Rs 500-800 Crore And Not Make Films: Everything Will Flop
  3. Kangana Ranaut Allegedly Slapped By CISF Security Personnel; Constable Detained For Questioning
  4. 'Bookworm' Rashmika Mandanna Says 'Once You Start Reading There's No Going Back'
  5. Sachin Parikh Shares His Love For Roles That Are Not Close To His Life
Sports News
  1. IND Vs KUW, FIFA WC 2026 Qualifiers Live Updates: India Remain Goalless In First-Half In Sunil Chhetri's Farewell Match
  2. United States Vs Pakistan Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup: Babar Azam’s PAK Lock Horns Against Monank Patel’s USA
  3. Jasmine Paolini Vs Mirra Andreeva French Open 2024 SFs Live Streaming: H2H, When, Where To Watch
  4. English Premier League: Clubs Vote In Unison To Keep VAR For The Upcoming Season
  5. England At UEFA Euro 2024: James Maddison And Curtis Jones Cut From Three Lions Squad
World News
  1. Baggage Handler's Tip: Why You Should Rethink Ribbons On Your Suitcase
  2. 'Don't Want Her Touching Him..': Wisconsin Father Prevents Daughter From Shaking Black Superintendent's Hand
  3. Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe To Attend PM Modi’s Swearing-In Ceremony
  4. EU Parliament Election 2024: 27 Nations Head To The Polls To Pick Parliament | All You Need To Know
  5. Salmonella Outbreak Linked To Cucumbers Affects 25 States, 162 Sick
Latest Stories
  1. As BJP Breaches More Gateways To The South, What Next For Regional Parties?
  2. Pune Porsche Crash: Mother's Blood Sample Swapped With That Of Accused Teen, Confirms Report; Remand Extended Till June 12 | Details
  3. BJP’s Hattrick Sweep In Gujarat Blocked As Congress Breaks The Spell With Lone Seat Victory
  4. Israeli Strike In UN School Kills 32; Biden's 'Political Gains' Remark Irks Netanyahu | Latest On Gaza War
  5. Elections 2024 LIVE: Rahul Demands Probe Into 'Biggest Stock Market Scam' After Exit Polls Go Wrong; MCC Lifted
  6. Papua New Guinea Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Highlights: UGA Post Historic 3-Wicket Win In Low-Scoring Thriller
  7. Australia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup Highlights: Stoinis Stars, AUS Kick Off Campaign With 39-Run Win