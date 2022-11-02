Psychological Test Must For Admission In Uttarakhand’s Medical College

Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022
The general health test included nasal-ear-throat (ENT), ophthalmology, medicine radiology and pathology examination of all candidates. The girl candidates also had to go through a gynaecological examination.

Updated: 02 Nov 2022 5:00 pm

The Government Medical College in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani has made psychological evaluation mandatory in the admission process this year. Earlier, for admission to MBBS and MD-MS courses in the college only general health tests were conducted.

The general health test included nasal-ear-throat (ENT), ophthalmology, medicine radiology and pathology examination of all candidates. The girl candidates also had to go through a gynaecological examination.

However, this year, the psychological evaluation of candidates has been made mandatory for admission in medical colleges. Public Relations Officer of Government Medical College in Dehradun, Alok Upreti said with the help of a psychological test, the behavior, personality and working ability of the students will be estimated.

He said, “The purpose of this test is to provide timely treatment to the students suffering from depression or any other mental problem so that their studies are not affected in any way.”According to sources, three-four such students have been taking admission every year to Haldwani’s Government Medical College who suffer from some kind of mental health problem.

Due to this, such students are not able to complete the syllabus on time and some of them take five to six years to complete their MBBS studies, they said. Many students also suffer from mental health problems due to a tendency to take drugs.

Haldwani Medical College has a total of 100 seats for MBBS and MD-MS courses, for which the admission process is going on. There are four government and three private medical colleges in Uttarakhand. 

(With PTI Inputs)

