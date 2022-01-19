Thursday, Jan 20, 2022
Probe Ordered Into Traffic Jam During Himanta's Visit

A purported video clip of the incident was shown on local TV news channels and it went viral on social media.

Assam CM is on an official visit to Gomothagaon area of Nagaon district in Assam. - PTI

Updated: 19 Jan 2022 10:43 am

An inquiry has been ordered into the traffic congestion on National Highway 37 in Assam's Nagaon district on January 15 during a visit of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident had drawn attention after a video went viral on social media in which the chief minister was seen scolding Deputy Commissioner Nisarg Hivare for stopping vehicles to make way for Sarma's motorcade.

"On Saturday, a large number of vehicles were stopped on NH 37 at Gomothagaon area of the district where the chief minister was on an official visit. The deputy commissioner has announced an inquiry into the traffic congestion," the official said. He has sought a detailed report on the incident and fix responsibility for the traffic jam, he said.

Seeing the long queue of vehicles on the highway, Sarma had on Saturday publicly scolded Hivare for allegedly halting traffic for the chief minister's convoy to pass. The purported video showed Sarma standing on the highway with one bus and a truck waiting in front of him and many officials along with his personal security officers in his vicinity.

At one point, he was heard saying, "SP ko bulao (call the SP)" and then telling the deputy commissioner, "Arre DC saab, ye kya natak hain? Kyu gaari rukwaya hain? (DC sir, what's this drama? Why have you stopped the vehicles?). Koi raja-mahara aa raha hain kya? (Is any king coming?)."

When Hivare tried to say something, Sarma was heard shouting: "Hatt! Aisa mat karo aage! Logo ka kasht ho raha hain! (Don't do this in future! People are suffering!)." The deputy commissioner was seen going out of the frame in the video and the chief minister was heard saying loudly, "Kholo, gaari jane do! (Open, let the vehicles go!)."

After the clip went viral on social media, Sarma retweeted it and defended his action. "In our state we want to create a culture where DC, SP or any govt servant or public representative irrespective of background, intellectual capacity or popularity will work only for the people. Changing the babu mindset is tough, but we are determined to achieve our goal. Janta hi Janardhan," he said.

With inputs from PTI. 

