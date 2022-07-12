Tuesday, Jul 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Prime Minister Unveils Rs 16,800-Cr Projects In Jharkhand

The prime minister laid foundation and inaugurated projects worth Rs 16,800 crore, including a 657-acre airport built at a cost of Rs 401 crore.

undefined
PM Unveils Rs 16,800-Cr Projects In Jharkhand Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Jul 2022 2:59 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid foundation stones for various development initiatives and inaugurated projects, including an airport, with a total value of over Rs 16,800 crore.

Modi was accorded a rousing welcome by many, including by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, on arrival to Jharkhand. The prime minister laid foundation and inaugurated projects worth Rs 16,800 crore, including a 657-acre airport built at a cost of Rs 401 crore. He flagged off a Kolkata-bound IndiGo flight from the Deoghar airport to mark the inauguration of Jharkhand’s second airport after Ranchi.

Related stories

BJP Dismisses Opposition's Criticism Of Prime Minister Unveiling Emblem On New Parliament Building

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Says Draupadi Murmu Will Be A Great President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Flags Off First-Ever Torch Relay For Chess Olympiad – In Pics

Modi had laid the foundation stone of the Deoghar airport on May 25, 2018, as a key step towards providing direct connectivity to Baba Baidyanath Dham, which is an important religious destination for devotees from all over the country. He also inaugurated the in-patient department and operation theatre services at AIIMS, Deoghar.

Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for multiple road, energy and other infrastructure projects. It includes widening of the Palamu-Gumla road, Rehla-Garhwa bypass and the Mirza Chowki-Farakka road, besides the elevated corridor from Kutchery Chowk to Piska More and Itki RoB in Ranchi. Widening of the Gorhar-Khairatunda road, Khairatunda-Barwa Adda section and the Ranchi-Mahulia section are also among the projects.

The Ranchi station redevelopment, Jasidih bypass newline, Godda Coach Maintenance depot, Garhwa-Mahuria doubling are also part of the railway projects that Modi inaugurated or laid the foundation stone for. Other projects include creation of a facility and pipeline network at the coal-bed methane in Jharia block in Parbatpur, Bokaro-Angul section of the Jagdishpur-Haldia-Bokaro-Dhamra pipeline and LPG plants at Barhi and Bokaro. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Prime Minister Narendra Modi Jharkhand Foundation Stones Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren Indigo Flight Kolkata Deoghar Airport LPG Plants
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

WI Vs BAN, 3rd T20: Nicholas Pooran’s 74 Not Out Helps West Indies Beat Bangladesh, Sweep Series 2-0

WI Vs BAN, 3rd T20: Nicholas Pooran’s 74 Not Out Helps West Indies Beat Bangladesh, Sweep Series 2-0

3rd T20: IND Aim For Clean Sweep Vs ENG

3rd T20: IND Aim For Clean Sweep Vs ENG