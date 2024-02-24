Priest Hit By Car In Kerala For Objecting To High-Speed Driving In Church Premises

A priest was allegedly hit by a vehicle at a church here a day ago by some boys for objecting to their high speed driving within the grounds of the place of worship, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the incident occurred on Friday afternoon at the St Mary's Forane Church at Poonjar here. A group of boys in several vehicles, including motorcycles, arrived at the church after their school exam, drove at high speed and made a lot of noise there, police said.

When one of the priests saw what was happening, he asked the boys to leave as prayers were going on in the church, it said. However, as the boys did not heed him, he tried to close the gates of the church and that is when he was first hit on the hand by one of the motorcycles and thereafter, one of the cars hit him from behind.

Following the incident, the boys were taken into custody and a protest was held within the church grounds by other priests. The cars and two-wheelers used by the boys were also taken into custody, police said.

The priest was admitted to a private hospital for treatment and presently is in a stable condition, it said. Meanwhile, Kerala Congress(M) chairman Jose K Mani demanded strict action against those who trespassed into the church and allegedly attacked the priest with a vehicle.