President Murmu To Begin Four-Day Odisha Visit From Wednesday

President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to start her four-day Odisha visit from Wednesday during which she will attend programmes in six districts, officials said.

The President will come to Odisha from Jharkhand on February 28. Murmu will first visit Khiching in Mayurbhanj district to offer prayers at Maa Kichakeswari Temple.

She will also lay the foundation stone for the Central Government Holiday Home at Rairangpur. On the occasion, she will also virtually lay the foundation stones for various road projects and a Sports Complex as well as inaugurate Eklavya Model Residential School at Barsahi.

On February 29, the President will interact with the members of the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group of Kadalibadi village at Gonasika, Keonjhar. She will inaugurate a national seminar on ‘Tribes of Keonjhar: People, culture and heritage’ and address the students of Dharanidhar University.

On the evening of February 29, the President will grace the 53rd Convocation of Utkal University at Bhubaneswar. On March 1, Murmu will grace the 25th convocation of Berhampur University at Bhanja Bihar. Later at Cuttack, she will attend the golden jubilee celebration of Brahma Kumaris, Odisha.

The next day, the President will visit various places related to Santha Kabi Bhima Bhoi in Sambalpur district of Odisha. She will also meet the followers of the Mahima Cult at Mini Stadium, Sambalpur.

Earlier, Chief Secretary P K Jena directed all the district collectors and superintendents of police to make arrangements for a smooth tour of the President.