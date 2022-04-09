Precaution Dose Of Covid-19 To Be Available For 18+ From 10th April At Pvt Centres In Karnataka

Precautionary dose of COVID-19 vaccine will be available to all those above the age of 18, at private vaccination centres from April 10, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Saturday. Precautionary dose of the vaccine can be taken by those who have completed 9 months or 39 weeks after getting the second dose of vaccination. Currently, precautionary dose of COVID-19 vaccine is already being administered to Healthcare Workers, Frontline Workers, and 60+ population at the government vaccination centres, and this will be accelerated further, he noted. As per current statistics, Karnataka has administered a total of 10.47 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine and the precautionary dose accounts for over 14 lakh, the Minister's office said in a statement quoting him.

Among the total population eligible for the precautionary dose around 57.6 per cent have been vaccinated. Noting that for the first dose among the 18+ age group, Karnataka has administered over 4.97 crore doses and has successfully completed administering the second dose of vaccine to 4.76 crore people (97.4 percent), Sudhakar said, additionally, the state has also given 13,27,985 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to children aged between 12-14 years as part of the first jab while the second dose for this age group will commence shortly. Among 15-17 age group, Karnataka has successfully administered 5,23,05,424 (100.4 percent) and 4,97,08,909 (95.4 percent) first and second doses respectively, he added.