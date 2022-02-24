Thursday, Feb 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Pondy Logs 18 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Aggregate Touches 1,65,676

The active cases were 227 which comprised 19 patients in hospitals undergoing treatment while the remaining 208 patients were in home quarantine.

Pondy Logs 18 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Aggregate Touches 1,65,676
Puducherry logs fresh coronavirus cases

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Feb 2022 9:40 pm

Puducherry posted 18 new cases of coronavirus during the last 24 hours ending 10 a.m on Thursday pushing the total positives to 1,65,676. The 18 fresh cases identified at the end of examination of 2,000 samples were spread over Puducherry 12, Karaikal (five) and Yanam (one).

Mahe an enclave of Puducherry in Kerala registered no fresh case of infection. No fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions and the toll remained 1,960.

Director of Health G.Sriramulu said in a release that 52 patients recovered and were discharged during the last twenty-four hours and the overall recoveries so far were 1,63,489. The active cases were 227 which comprised 19 patients in hospitals undergoing treatment while the remaining 208 patients were in home quarantine.

Related stories

Report Sought On Pondy Govt Teacher's Objection To Hijab In Class

Pondy Lt Governor, CM Pay Homage To Mahatma Gandhi On 74th Death Anniversary

Pondy CM Observes Fast Today; Condemns Police Action Against Rahul In UP

The Director noted that the test positivity rate was 0.90 percent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 percent and 98.68 percent, respectively. The Health Department has tested so far 22,08,874 samples and has found 18,54,030 out of them to be negative. The department had administered so far 15,82,421 doses which comprised 9,30,257 first doses, 6,39,951 second and 12,213 booster doses.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases COVID Restrictions Covid-19 India COVID Fatalities Covid-19 Test Puducherry
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Indian Embassy In Kyiv Issues Fresh Advisory To Indians Stuck In Ukraine

Indian Embassy In Kyiv Issues Fresh Advisory To Indians Stuck In Ukraine

Rescue Mission Launched To Trace Six Missing Persons In Jammu & Kashmir

COVID-19: Punjab Sees 107 Cases

Political Mood In Gorakhpur Ahead Of Polls

Delhi Sees Uptick In Crimes Against Women In 2021; 17.51 Pc Surge In Rape Cases

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The view of CM Yogi Adityanath’s office in Gorakhpur.

Political Mood In Gorakhpur Ahead Of Polls

Hrithik Roshan is all set to play the role of Vedha in the upcoming Hindi remake of the Tamil film 'Vikram Vedha'. The role was earlier portrayed by Vijay Sethupathi.

'Vikram Vedha' To 'Bachchhan Pandey': Here Are Five South Characters Recreated By Bollywood Actors

Damaged radar arrays and other equipment is seen at Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine.

Ukraine On Edge Amid Russian Offensive

An instructor, right, shows a grenade during a training of members of a Ukrainian far-right group train, in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Ukrainians Take Part In Military Drills To Combat Russian Invasion

This bust of Gangubai is installed inside a room of a building by one of the residents who was connected to her. This bust was brought to its present location when the Gangubai chawl was demolished.

The Matriarch Of Kamathipura

Huge waves hitting the sea wall after Storm Franklin moved in overnight, just days after Storm Eunice destroyed buildings and left over 1 million homes in Britain without power, in Porthcawl, Wales.

Storm Franklin: Heavy Rains And High Winds Swept Across Northern Ireland