Political Parties In Jammu Kashmir Want Level-Playing Field, Security For Upcoming LS Polls: CEC Rajiv Kumar

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar also said strict vigil will be maintained on online cash transfers through wallets in Jammu and Kashmir.

Outlook Web Desk
March 13, 2024
PTI
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar | Photo: PTI
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Wednesday said the political parties in Jammu and Kashmir want “level-playing field” and security for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Kumar was in Jammu and Kashmir to review the preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the Union Territory.

“Among the national parties, BJP, CPI(M) and Indian National Congress met us and among the state-recognised parties, National Conference, and Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party met us. The parties said that they want level-playing field, and that adequate security should be provided to all," he said.

He also said the people above 85 years of age and also the people with disability will be provided voting at home facility for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the Union Territory.

"We are ready for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. We will ensure free and fair elections across the country. We request voters across the country including Jammu and Kashmir to enthusiastically take part in the 'festival of democracy," Kumar said.

He also said social media cell will be established in all districts in order to respond to fake news in real time.

"Adequate security to be provided to all candidates and central forces will be deployed," he added.

Kumar said strict vigil will be maintained on online cash transfers through wallets in Jammu and Kashmir.

