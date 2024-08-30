'Political Desperation': Sena UBT Slams PM Modi's Apology Over Chhatrapati Shivaji Statue Collapse

Shiv Sena (UBT) slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's apology over the collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue in Maharashtra, saying that it is "nothing but another act of political desperation".
Hitting out at Modi over the collapse, Sena UBT leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said that the structure was made in hurried manner for the elections for the Prime Minister's "prachaar" (campaign).
Chaturvedi alleged that there was "corruption in the entire process", noting that proper clearances were not taken for the statue which was installed at the Rajkot fort in the Sindhudurg district and the government was now blaming the Indian Navy for the collapse.
"This apology is nothing but yet another act of political desperation," the Sena UBT leader said in her post on X.
Earlier in the day, PM Modi spoke at an event in Palghar and apologised to the Maratha warrior king for the collapse.
"Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is not just a name. Today I bow my head and apologise to my God Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Our values are different, we are not those people who keep abusing and insulting the great son of Mother India, the son of this land, Veer Savarkar," the Prime Minister said.
He added that "they are not ready to apologise, they are ready to go to the court and fight".
Chaturvedi said that the PM's apology came after outrage from the public, after knowing that the opposition is demanding accountability and after knowing full well how enraged Maharashtra is. "The apology comes too late and is too little," the Sena UBT MP added.
The 35-foot-long statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, which was built by the Indian Navy, collapsed earlier this week. The statue was notably unveiled by PM Modi during Navy Day last year.
Experts have said that rusted nuts and bolts were probably the reason behind the collapse, adding that it is really important to focus on the structure's "ankles" during the designing stage, as it is where the entire weight of a statue lies.
Police on Friday also made the first arrest in connection with the case, taking structural consultant Chetan Patil into custody.