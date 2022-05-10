Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Police Intensifies Inspection After Letter Threatens To Blow Up 6 Railway Stations In U'khand

The letter, which was written by a man who introduced himself as the commander of Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed, threatened to blow up Dehradun, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Najibabad, Laksar and Roorkee railway stations, officials said. 

Police Intensifies Inspection After Letter Threatens To Blow Up 6 Railway Stations In U'khand
Police Intensifies Inspection After Letter Threatens To Blow Up 6 Railway Stations In U'khand PTI Photo/Nand Kumar

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 May 2022 8:13 pm

The police have intensified inspections of railway and bus stations across Uttarakhand after a letter threatening to blow up six railway stations in the state was received recently, officials said on Tuesday. 

The letter was sent to the superintendent of Roorkee railway station on Saturday. The letter, which was written by a man who introduced himself as the commander of Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed, threatened to blow up Dehradun, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Najibabad, Laksar and Roorkee railway stations, officials said. 

Related stories

Cyclone Asani: NDRF Earmarks 50 Teams For Undertaking Rescue Operations In Affected Areas

Delhi Govt May Do Away With Opening Two Liquor Vends Per Ward Norm

Why Is Hungary Blocking Sanctions On Russian Oil?

Written in poor Hindi, it also threatened to blow up Mansa Devi and Chandi Devi temples in Haridwar, an official said requesting anonymity. Though it appears to be a hoax, as similar letters have been received by authorities in the past, nothing is being left to chance as the Char Dham yatra is underway, Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar said. 

All precautionary measures are being taken, he said. The Roorkee Railway Station superintendent received a threat letter like this in April, 2019 as well after which the security of the targeted railway stations had been stepped up.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Indian Railways Police Investigation  Bomb Threat Investigation/Enquiry Uttarakhand Dehradun
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Dermatologist Sanyogita Singh's Skincare And Hair Care Treatments Will Make Your Skin Radiant

Dermatologist Sanyogita Singh's Skincare And Hair Care Treatments Will Make Your Skin Radiant

Cyclone Asani: NDRF Earmarks 50 Teams For Undertaking Rescue Operations In Affected Areas

Cyclone Asani: NDRF Earmarks 50 Teams For Undertaking Rescue Operations In Affected Areas