Tuesday, Aug 23, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

PMLA Court Allows Virtual Production Of Ex-West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee

A prayer was made before the judge in charge by the superintendent of Presidency Correctional Home to allow the authorities to produce Chatterjee before the PMLA court through the virtual mode instead of physical production.

Partha Chatterjee
Partha Chatterjee Twitter/Partha Chatterjee

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Aug 2022 7:19 pm

A PMLA court here has allowed the production of former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee and his alleged close aide Arpita Mukherjee, both arrested by the ED in connection with the school jobs scam, through the virtual mode. 

The two, who are in judicial remand, are scheduled to be produced before the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on August 31.

Related stories

'Partha Chatterjee Was Cancer, Had To Be Cut Off': TMC Leader Against Former Bengal Minister

West Bengal Scam: Judicial Custody Of Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee Extended By 14 Days

Bengal SSC Scam: Court Sends Partha Chatterjee, His Aide Arpita Mukherjee To 14-Day Custody

A prayer was made before the judge in charge by the superintendent of Presidency Correctional Home to allow the authorities to produce Chatterjee before the PMLA court through the virtual mode instead of physical production.

The judge in charge of the special court on Monday ordered that both Chatterjee and Mukherjee be produced through the virtual mode on August 31 from the correctional homes they are lodged in. While the former minister is in judicial remand at Presidency Correctional Home, his alleged close associate Arpita Mukherjee is at Women Correctional Home in Alipur here.

Chatterjee and Mukherjee were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in July in connection with its probe into alleged money trail in the School Service Commission (SSC) teacher appointment scam. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Prevention Of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Court Former West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee Arpita Mukherjee School Jobs Scam Presidency Correctional Home Enforcement Directorate (ED)
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Sonali Phogat Death: Lesser-Known Facts About The Former ‘Bigg Boss’ Contestant

Sonali Phogat Death: Lesser-Known Facts About The Former ‘Bigg Boss’ Contestant

Mumbai Terror Attacks: What Happened On 26/11?

Mumbai Terror Attacks: What Happened On 26/11?