PM Modi To Address An Event At Red Fort Celebrating Guru Tegh Bahadur's 400th Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also release a commemorative coin and postage stamp to mark the occasion.

PM Narendra Modi at Red Fort Twitter

Updated: 20 Apr 2022 4:07 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday address an event at Red Fort celebrating the 400 birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh guru.

Modi will also release a commemorative coin and postage stamp to mark the occasion, according to a government press release. 

The event is being organised by the Union government in collaboration with the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, according to the Prime Minister's Office.
 
During the two day event, which began on Wednesday, Sikh ragis and children from different parts of the country will participate in 'Shabad Kirtan'. There will also be a grand light and sound show depicting the life of the Sikh guru. 

The traditional martial art of Sikhs, 'Gatka', will also be organised, it added. 

The programme is focussed on highlighting the teachings of the ninth Sikh guru who sacrificed his life to protect religion and human values, ideals and principles in world history, it noted, adding that he was executed for supporting the religious freedom of Kashmiri Pandits on the orders of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb. 

His death anniversary is commemorated as 'Shaheedi Divas' every year on November 24. 

Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib and Gurdwara Rakab Ganj in Delhi are associated with his sacrifice. His legacy serves as a great unifying force for the nation, it said.

With PTI inputs

